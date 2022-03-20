GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 4.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

