Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

