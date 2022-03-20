Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

GRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -1.36.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

