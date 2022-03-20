Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GRCL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

