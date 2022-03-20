Grom Social Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 13,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,893% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

Grom Social Enterprises stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

