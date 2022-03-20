Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.76

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 17323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.