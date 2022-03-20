Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 5,506 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

