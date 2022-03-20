Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 5,506 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.