GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.40 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
