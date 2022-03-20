GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.40 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at $916,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GSI Technology by 414.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

