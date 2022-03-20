Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE GES opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Guess? has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.