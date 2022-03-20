H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.