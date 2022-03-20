Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.04 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

