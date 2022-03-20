HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.60. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 1,762 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,261,500. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $729.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.