Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,726 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 30,535,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,984,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.