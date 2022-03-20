HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.