HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.
GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $481.86.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07.
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
