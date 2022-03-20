HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $481.86.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

