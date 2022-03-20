HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.54 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 571.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.