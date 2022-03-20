Head-To-Head Analysis: Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Agritek and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agritek N/A N/A N/A Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16%

Agritek has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agritek and Beachbody’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agritek N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.79 -$228.38 million N/A N/A

Agritek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agritek and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agritek 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus price target of 6.45, indicating a potential upside of 189.24%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Agritek.

Summary

Beachbody beats Agritek on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agritek (Get Rating)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Beachbody (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

