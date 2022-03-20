Head-To-Head Analysis: Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Genel Energy alerts:

This table compares Genel Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 108.93% 160.87% 79.86%

This table compares Genel Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.28 -$416.90 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 1.58 $6.33 billion N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genel Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Genel Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy (Get Rating)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.