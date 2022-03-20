Head-To-Head Comparison: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clearway Energy and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Principal Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.71 $51.00 million $0.44 82.70 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.11, meaning that its stock price is 711% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

