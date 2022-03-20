Head to Head Contrast: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27% SANUWAVE Health -262.90% N/A -143.35%

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 20.73 -$7.03 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 20.38 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.