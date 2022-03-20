Head-To-Head Review: Frontier Group (ULCC) & Its Peers

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Frontier Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 663 2185 3131 195 2.46

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 88.20%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.83 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 6.20

Frontier Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Group peers beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

