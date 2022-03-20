Head to Head Survey: Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren $4.40 billion 1.96 -$121.10 million $6.67 18.20 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.07 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ralph Lauren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren 8.38% 22.59% 7.66% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ralph Lauren has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ralph Lauren and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren 1 3 9 0 2.62 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus target price of $139.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Ralph Lauren’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Club Monaco. The Europe segment caters to sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Europe and the Middle East, excluding Club Monaco. The Asia segment covers the sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

