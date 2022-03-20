Head to Head Survey: Smart Share Global (EM) & The Competition

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Smart Share Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smart Share Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Share Global Competitors 265 996 1520 79 2.49

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus price target of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 662.63%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global Competitors -33.74% -87.32% -4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million N/A -0.06 Smart Share Global Competitors $741.16 million $68.46 million 20.67

Smart Share Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

