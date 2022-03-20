Head to Head Survey: Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A First Bank 35.83% 14.13% 1.47%

Volatility & Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncrest Bank and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 First Bank $98.87 million N/A $35.43 million $1.80 7.84

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Suncrest Bank and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

First Bank beats Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

