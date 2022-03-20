HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of HQY opened at $58.45 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,079,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

