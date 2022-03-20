Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00209796 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00389059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

