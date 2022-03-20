HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €89.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €89.00 ($97.80) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.01 ($90.12).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €42.09 ($46.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($107.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.16 and its 200 day moving average is €69.84.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

