Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

