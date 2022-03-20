Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $699.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

