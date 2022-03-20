High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $271.53 million and a PE ratio of -34.46.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

