Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.79. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,732,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,341,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

