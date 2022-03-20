HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

