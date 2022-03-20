HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$30.50

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

