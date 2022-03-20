HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$30.50

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
About HLS Therapeutics
