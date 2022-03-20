Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.57.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.