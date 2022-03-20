HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

