HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $25.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
About HUYA (Get Rating)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
