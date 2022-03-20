Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.08

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.93. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3,359 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
