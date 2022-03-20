IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Analysis

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $171.17, suggesting a potential upside of 62.92%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 14.72 -$19.50 million ($0.22) -266.50 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.38 $597.55 million $6.33 16.60

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04%

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats DigitalOcean on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

