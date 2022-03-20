IBM Retirement Fund Has $323,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

