IBM Retirement Fund Has $334,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

