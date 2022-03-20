IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,879,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 482,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 262,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $66.20 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

