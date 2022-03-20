IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

MOH stock opened at $343.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

