IBM Retirement Fund Sells 8,473 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

