IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.