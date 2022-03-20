ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $133.52 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $30.32 or 0.00073546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $133.52 million and approximately $608,733.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,403,977 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

