Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWRGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $8.91 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPWR. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWRGet Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

