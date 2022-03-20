Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $8.91 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPWR. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

