Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.98. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 41,156 shares traded.

IDEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $497.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

