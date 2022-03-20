Idle Price Tops $1.17 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Idle has a market cap of $4.65 million and $49,753.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.83 or 0.99971132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,982,582 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.