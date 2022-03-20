IDOX (LON:IDOX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.03. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.67 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

