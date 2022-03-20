IDOX (LON:IDOX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.
IDOX stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.03. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.67 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22.
About IDOX (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.