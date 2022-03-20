IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 807 ($10.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 787.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.63. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other IG Group news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

