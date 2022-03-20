IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) price objective on the stock.

IGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 807 ($10.49) on Wednesday. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 787.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 805.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other IG Group news, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

